Coastal Kurds, 'AfPak' Clashes, French Fallout

© REUTERS/ Mike Blake Pentagon Chief Vows to Resolve Tensions With Turkey Over US Arming Syrian Kurds

Then, it moves along to discussing how Trump's new counterterrorist strategy heavily draws on his predecessor's "Lead From Behind" techniques. After that, the show analyzes the results of the French presidential election and posits a few forecasts about the country's future. Next, we follow up on last week's story about the Balochistan border tensions to talk about how clashes have now broken out in the same region but between the Afghan and Pakistani militaries. And finally, our top story of the week is how the Syrian Kurds just announced that they plan to link their landlocked territories with the Mediterranean coast.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!