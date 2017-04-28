3 Civilizational Threats, Russian-Qatari Relations, Terror Updates in Syria

Next we explain the significance of the Philippines scaling down its yearly “Balikatan” war games with the US to the level of “humanitarian exercises”. Afterwards, we share some updates about Daesh and Al Qaeda’s terrorist plans in Syria. Then, we take a look at how the recent developments in Russian-Qatari relations could have a positive impact in helping to resolve the War on Syria. And finally, our top story of the week is how the head of Russia’s upper house Committee for International Relations believes that Islamism, pseudo-communism, and liberalism-globalism are the three most pressing ideological threats facing civilization today.

