New Arms Race, Raheel to Lead Riyadh’s Coalition, Mosul Double Standards

The next topic on our agenda is the spike of terrorist incidents in Bangladesh, which coincide with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming visit to New Delhi. Afterwards, we explain the Mainstream Media’s atrocious double standards over Mosul, which prove that their prior Aleppo “reporting” was entirely politicized. Drawing near the end of our show, we analyze the significance of Pakistan’s former Chief of Army Staff Raheel Sharif obtaining official approval to lead the Saudis’ military coalition. Finally, our top story of the week is how the Russian General Staff warned the world that the US was triggering a new arms race with its global anti-missile systems.

