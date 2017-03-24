Yogi Adityanath, Afghan Peace Talks, Russia and Japan’s 2+2 Talks

Then we move along to discussing the reason behind the Iraqi Prime Minister’s meeting with Trump. Afterwards, we take a look at the outcome and prospects for the recently revived 2+2 talks between Russia and Japan. Once that’s done, we analyze the significance of the upcoming 12-party Afghan peace talks in Moscow. Finally, our top story of the week is how Indian Prime Minister Modi is inadvertently provoking communal tensions by appointing a hardline Hindu Nationalist as the Chief Minister of his country’s largest state.

