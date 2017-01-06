2017: Trump-China, Syrian Peace Talks, Iranian Nuclear Agreement

We start off by talking about Trump’s pledge to renegotiate or outright scrap the Iranian nuclear agreement, and the destabilization that this could provoke in the Mideast. After that we swing around to Syria and discuss the upcoming peace talks and constitutional reform, both of which are taking place in a completely different reality than one year ago. And finally, one of the main stories that everyone should keep an eye on in 2017 is Trump’s promise to be tough on China, and why Beijing has plenty of reasons to take his threat seriously.

