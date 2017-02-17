In Trump's America, Does the CIA Wag You?

Looking around, with a worried look on her face, the young girl shuffled from hut to hut, holding her dear cat, while wincing as the bombs went off around her. Flames were atop one of the bombed out huts roofs, although the young girl seemed not to notice. Screaming is heard in the background, as an owaah siren began to go off. She made it across the burning bridge, and everything seemed to be ok. That’s right. All of this was the work of Albanian terrorists that had just started a war and who may or may not have had a nuclear briefcase situated on the border near Canada. Now if you are asking yourself what is going on, you might remember this scene from the classic 1997 movie — “Wag the Dog”. In that movie, there were no Albanian terrorists, there was no war, and the girl was running around on a sound stage, with a big blue screen behind her, while a group of men were telling her what to do. And oh, she was holding a bag of chips, because they couldn’t find a cat! And that, dear listeners, is where our story begins this week.

This has been a massive week for real news. Now, some weeks are full of important news, but just because mainstream media is talking about some particular topic, that doesn’t make it news, or even important, most of that is just blah blah blah. This week, however, was important for so many reasons and on so many levels. There are so many elements to be discussed here, and in between the BS and the smoke and mirrors and the “maybe this or maybe that”, lies the truth or at least what remains of it.

This chapter of the story really starts back in the transition period between the outgoing Obama administration and the incoming Trump administration. Throughout Trump’s campaign, he had repeatedly mentioned that he didn’t take what the US intelligence agencies told him as the gospel truth. As a result, in a simply amazing and bizarre interview back in early January, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said — “President-elect Donald Trump is “being really dumb” by taking on the intelligence community and its assessments on Russia’s cyber activities.” That’s right. Apparently, the Senator feels that President should do what the intelligence services want, and not the other way around.

In fact, in that interview, the Senator upped the ante when he said — “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.” That’s right, the Senator seemingly threatened the President of the United States! Of course, no one in the media seemed to bat an eye at this. On the face of it, and history books will probably record it as such, this might have been the opening shot of an internal war between the deep state and the common every working day man.

Just as a quick reminder, the so-called “Russian hacking activities” in question are mostly centered on Hillary Clinton, private emails and her eventual defeat at the ballot box. WikiLeaks more than likely played a massive role in convincing just enough people to vote against her, and so the question is — “Where did WikiLeaks get its information”?

Well, let’s not forget that, as The Sun reported, “Ex-British ambassador Craig Murray, who worked as a UK diplomat for Uzbekistan, alleges information was 'handed over in secret meeting' in Washington in September”. That’s right. Specifically, the ex-ambassador noted that — “Neither of the leaks came from the Russians. The source had legal access to the information. The documents came from inside leaks, not hacks. He continued the leakers were motivated because they were disgusted at corruption in Clinton's Foundation and how Bernie Sanders had been sidelined for Hillary to be the nominee.”

In fact, in The Daily Mail, he specifically talked about how he flew to America, was handed the documents in a park, and flew to the UK with them. That’s it. No hacking. No Russians. Just a person working inside the Clinton machine that saw their dirty deeds and was sickened by the corrupt Democrat party and decided to take a stand. The key takeaway here is that Craig Murray, who may or may not be telling the truth, was never given his day in American media. In fact, media never attempted to vet his story, simply because, well, it doesn’t fit into their anti-Trump anti-Russian narrative.

Fast forward to this week, and US News reported that — “Counterintelligence investigators are probing communications between President Donald Trump's national security adviser and Russian officials. Agents with the FBI, CIA, National Security Agency and Treasury Department are reportedly focusing on a series of telephone conversations Dec. 29, 2016, between Michael Flynn, a retired general, and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyk.” That’s right. Finally, a Russian connection.

However, several things should be remembered here. 1) Michael Flynn was and has been inside the intelligence world for a very, very long time. More than 30 years, to be exact. In fact, he was head of a military intelligence agency, the DIA. With this in mind, it is probably safe to say the guy might know a thing or two about how spies work, and what is and isn’t possible regarding intelligence gathering capabilities. 2) He probably knows what the law is and 3) the sources as quoted by the Washington Post and New York Times were anonymous. That’s right. They were pulling the strings behind the scene in what some may call an “influence campaign”. Say just enough to lead people in a certain direction. In fact, at the end of the day, NPR reported that — “A current U.S. intelligence official told NPR's Mary Louise Kelly that there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing in the transcripts of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's conversations with the Russian Ambassador.” That’s right. There is literally nothing to see here folks. The guy didn’t do anything wrong. And yet, he is guilty, according to mainstream media!

Which leaves us with the question — “Who are the guilty ones here?” Breitbart wrote that — “House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said that those who leaked the contents of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s phone calls “belong in jail”. Nunes continued by saying, “That’s nine leakers that all belong in jail. Those nine people broke the law, clearly, by leaking classified information to anybody.” And that is how we get to the crux of the matter. The overreaching arm of the intelligence services. Which, really shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, considering that back in 2014, the WSJ noted that an — “Investigation Finds CIA Improperly Accessed Senate Computers”. That’s right. The CIA hacked the US Senate’s computers, and no one really cared.

In the movie “Wag the Dog”, the PR spin master didn’t see the eventual truth coming out as a hindrance; in fact, he just saw it as the start of the next chapter to be built upon, echoing Joseph Goebbels belief that — “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” As the world continues to watch the spectacle that is the Trump Train, many are left wondering what the heck is going on. Is Donald Trump reminiscent of the great US Presidents of the past that attempted to correct the course that America was on? Will the Truth eventually set him free? Or is he really a Russian spy?

So, what do you think dear listeners — “In Trump's America, does the CIA wag you?”

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!