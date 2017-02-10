Is George Soros Bringing Color Revolutions to America?

The people gathered together in the square to protest what they felt was an unjust cause. As the signs came out and more and more people arrived, the tensions began to rise, and the shouting became louder. A person with a bullhorn began yelling slogans, and the crowd began to chant, slowly at first, but then picking up the pace as more and more people began to cry out in unison. The police gathered in the distance, wearing black body armor, their heads covered by helmets with clear face masks. Standing shoulder to shoulder, with big shields resting in front of them, law enforcement agents were constantly watching, scanning the crowd for signs of potential trouble. Emerging out of nowhere, and pushing and weaving through the crowd, a group of young men, dressed completely in black with masks covering their faces, began to position themselves deep inside the crowd, hiding in plain sight among the masses. Suddenly, Molotov cocktails were thrown towards objects near periphery, lighting up the night sky as the fire bombs exploded upon hitting their targets, raining down broken shards of glass, gasoline and fire. Media is also there, amplifying the message, while silencing those that who disagree with them. Now, if you are wondering what is going on, if maybe this was a so-called democracy revolution taking part somewhere in the world, then you would be wrong. This was the scene across numerous places in America over the past week, as the demonstrations against Donald Trump turned into riots.

The last few weeks have been awash in doomtastic news that would seem shocking to many not so long ago. Riots, mass arrests, Presidential orders being held up by judges who seemingly know better, chaos at the airports, talk of mass deportations and oh, apparently, Fukushima, the nuclear accident that the world tried to forget, has been declared to be newsworthy again, after spewing nuclear radiation into the ocean for only the last six years. But better late than never, right?

© AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta Soros Teams Up With Attorneys Challenging Trump Immigration Order

Only a few days ago, as the New York Post reported, “President Trump continued his crackdown on illegal immigration, signing sweeping new orders that tighten the country’s refugee and visa policies – suspending almost all refugee admissions for four months and indefinitely barring entry for some Syrians”. In fact, Trump justified this action by saying: “Right now, the FBI has over 1,000 terrorism investigations going on … and these are people that we let in. We don’t need this. Some people have come in with evil intentions. Most haven’t, I guess, but we can’t take chances”.

In response, NY Post reported that – “A federal judge in Seattle granted a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent action barring nationals from seven countries from entering the United States.” That’s right. A Federal judge blocked the President’s orders. And maybe this is a good thing, right? To hear the anti-Trump people, he is a fascist dictator, as if those words have any real meaning anymore. That aside, the fact that a judge was able to go against the President’s wishes and do so openly kind of negates that, though, right? Upon hearing that someone seemingly dared to oppose him, a true dictator, like North Korea’s Kim Jon Un, would probably have handled things differently than Trump, who basically held a press conference stating his case.

© AP Photo/ Jose Luis Magana Boomerang Effect: US's Color Revolution Formula Comes Home to Roost

And while Trump may or may not be right, let’s look at the judge from Seattle said. In the back and forth in his court, “Judge Robart claimed no-one had been arrested from the seven nations that are included in President Trump’s executive order. From the hearing – Judge Robart: “How many arrests have there been of foreign nationals for those seven countries since 9/11?”DOJ Attorney Michelle Bennett: “Your Honor, I don’t have that information.” Judge Robart: “Let me tell you… The answer to that is none, as best I can tell. So, I mean, you’re here arguing on behalf of someone [President Trump] that says: We have to protect the United States from these individuals coming from these countries, and there’s no support for that.” Get that? Just because, for whatever reasons, a judge didn’t like a Presidential decree, he blocked it, national security issues be damned. And was the judge right? Have there been any arrests of foreign nationals in connection with terrorism?

The Tree House Conservative took a look at the possible foreigner terrorism issue, and, to sum up a very long article, it found that yes, yes, there have been numerous cases. More than 20, in fact. And those are just the ones that occurred during the Obama administration. In fact, they note that there are terrorism related cases involving people from Somalia, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, and extending into Americans dying in terrorism related incidents in Libya and Yemen.

To sum up the article at THC: “President Obama puts six month ban on Iraqi refugees in 2011 and media…. crickets. President Trump puts 120 day suspension on Syrian refugees 2017… media explodes. Obama selects 7 countries for enhanced visa security policy and media… crickets. Trump uses Obama law, same Obama DHS policy, and same 7 countries; for a 90-day visa suspension and media explodes”. Of course, what they also didn’t mention is that America is currently bombing 5 out of the 7 countries that Trump placed a temporary ban on. Get that? America has either military or covert actions there, and, as a result, people are dying. More than likely, this also means that there is a lack of a strong central government, and this probably means that for a certain sum of money, documents can either be purchased or forgeries can be obtained. Under these conditions, doesn’t it make sense to understand who is who? And to make sure that they are who they say they are?

As the media war against Trump heats up, many in America are wondering what is going on. From those with a better vantage point, the answer seems more obvious. Color revolution. George Soros, who openly admitted in an interview on CNN that he played a role in Ukraine’s color revolution, also has connections to, as Brietbart reported: “Soros …Funded Paul Ryan, Marco Rubio, Jeb Bush, John McCain, John Kasich, Lindsey Graham in 2016… and of course, the giant lump sums of cash funneled into Democratic Party and Clinton coffers”. That’s right. To some, George Soros is a benevolent benefactor who only wants to right the wrongs of an unjust planet. To others, he is a man who brings death and destruction as he destroys countries, all in a bid to build a new world order.

So, what do you think dear listeners “Is George Soros bringing color revolutions to America?”

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!