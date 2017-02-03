Does California Share the Same Values as the Rest of the US?

Now, if this sounds vaguely familiar, that is because this is the basic premise for the newest hit show from Netflix, “Better Call Saul”. In this series, it is possible not only to see how shady the law business is, but also how sketchy law enforcement is as well. And while this is just a TV show, closely following local news reveals that there is more than just a kernel of truth in the show.
In one of the stranger stories to hit the interwebs this week, the Washington Post reported that — “An attorney with the Internal Revenue Service’s professional standards office in Washington has been charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine”. That’s right. A tax lawyer working for a top level government agency was caught dealing meth, also known as hillbilly heroin. Crazy, right?
And speaking of losers, as in a whole gaggle of them, back in the summer of 2016, the Oakland police department found itself caught up in a scandal, as the Los Angeles times reported — “It started … when a suicide note was found near the body of Officer Brendan O’Brien. That note sparked an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving several city police officers and a young prostitute.” That’s right. A cop suicide, allegations of police cover-ups, a young prostitute and sex.
In fact, as the local NBC affiliate reported — “The young woman at the center of the sex scandal claims to have had sex with 28 officers stretching across several agencies. And she also said that some officers paid her for the sex, either with money or with information. She also said four of those encounters were when she was underage.” But, it doesn’t stop there, as the plot continues to thicken!
A few weeks after the Oakland police department scandal, approximately four weeks, to be exact, the Daily Mail noted that-“Nearly 300 people were arrested in a human trafficking sweep in Los Angeles, where authorities discovered ten victims who had been forced into prostitution.” The article continued by noting — “All but two of the victims found in "Operation Summer Rescue" were under 18 years old.”
Now, according to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center, more cases of human trafficking have been reported in California than in any other U.S. state. Nearly one in five calls last year to the Center's hotline came from California.
As the talk of California seceding the Union continues to gain steam, many are asking why? Of course, the answer to that, as the NY Mag notes is – “The arguments for Calexit are pretty simple: The state is drifting ever-further away from the rest of the country in cultural attitudes and public policies, especially with respect to immigration and the environment.” And who knows, maybe it is true, because, as the old saying goes, “Even a broken clock is right twice a day”.
So, what do you think dear listeners, “Does California share the same values as the rest of the US?”
