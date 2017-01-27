Register
17:04 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Connecting the Pieces

    Is the Creation of Synthetic Life a Good Thing?

    Connecting The Pieces
    Get short URL
    Jay Johnson
    13410

    Science is taking us forward, but where are we heading? GMOs, Chimeras and synthetic life forms, but will it be a brave new world?

    Common chimpanzee
    © Flickr/ Jordi Payà
    ‘Non-Human Rights’: Argentina Judge Orders Chimp to Be Set Free
    The man, aware that his father was sick, was desperately working on a cure. He was a scientist and was hoping that his professional studies would crossover and help restore his father's failing mental capacities. In order to do this, the man had a number of test animals, mostly consisting of apes and chimpanzees. One day, he gave a promising batch of a drug to one of his subjects, but this, in turn, kicked off an unfortunate series of events, leading to that chimp being put down.

    Later, the man discovered that the test subject had had an infant and took him home. As time progresses, this chimpanzee becomes increasingly smarter.

    Now, if this sounds familiar, this is the basis for the book and movie Rise of the Planet of the Apes. In that movie, through genetic manipulation, the chimpanzee becomes smart enough to become self-aware, learns language and eventually leads a group of animals into a battle for freedom. Simultaneously, a human-engineered virus spreads across the world, leading humankind to die off in large numbers, because as you see, dear listener, Hollywood learned long ago that not only will the future be dystopian, but those types of movies sell more tickets as well.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Trump Represents 'Defeat for Mainstream Media and Politics' – Kusturica
    The last few weeks have been awash with great stories, although they have been hard to spot among the numerous stories involving Trump such as, "Will or won't Mexico pay for the wall?", "Did illegals vote in the election?", and "How many people actually showed up at the inauguration?". Although the media loves to hate and hates to love Trump, they can't seem to stop talking about him. Which is too bad, considering that although he is a controversial figure, he is still just a man with a job to do, like him or not. Probably, the biggest problem that media has with Trump is that he refuses to accept the idea that they are the chosen ones that can't be held accountable. That they are the ones to dictate to the rest of the nation what should or should not be true and what people should think or discuss. That just like in that famous poo-pourri commercial, they don't smell.

    Fruit
    © Photo: Pixabay
    GMO Apples Coming to US Grocery Stores for the First Time
    Some of the biggest, if not the most important stories over the last few weeks have had something to do with science, and how many in the scientific community envision the future. Now, if someone brings up GMO, or genetically modified organisms in a conversation, most people will either say, "Great! It is our future" and then go on to say a number of different buzzwords, usually involving increased yields, more productive plants and disease-resistant. Which sounds pretty good, right? Others will say it is horrible and how evil and destructive they are, usually using up words about mega-corporations, the problems with monocrops, killing off the bees as well as a loss of genetic diversity and in general, all of it going against nature. But, are GMOs really that bad?

    The Chicago Tribune reported that — "after years of development, protest and regulatory red tape, the first genetically modified, non-browning apples will soon go on sale in the United States." That's right. Apples, that when cut and exposed to air, don't turn brown. Think about that for a moment. Usually, the darkening of fruit is a sign that the decay process has not only set in, but is in one of the later stages, which of course, alerts us to the dangers of eating something that may harm us.

    In his defense, the founder of the company that makes the Arctic Apple said — "I think consumers are very ready for apples that don't go brown. Everyone can identify with that 'yuck' factor." So, there you have it. The yuck factor is now a thing of the past. Feel healthier yet?

    GMO
    © Flickr/ Rosalee Yagihara
    Fear of ‘Frankenfish’ Drives Alaskan Opposition to GMO Labeling Law
    In defense of GMOs and relating to animals, Business Insider wrote — "Humans have been changing the genes of creatures for thousands of years. An expert in genetically engineering animals said — "We've just called it selective breeding." In fact, the article goes on to point to a number of different examples, such as — "the bulldog with its wrinkled face, the dachshund with its long back, and the pug with its curly tail: animals we've created based on our own preferences." That's right. None of these animals existed as they do now before humans began to actively seek to change them for whatever reasons. Which is pretty neat, right? Who hasn't noticed the rise of the so-called lap dog over the last 10 years? It seems as if no self-respecting B-list Hollywood star would be caught dead without one.

    And yet, the article at Business Insider continues — “We bred these features into creatures but gave them horrible genetic defects along the way. Bulldogs, with their disproportionately large heads, are all born by C-section, while those other two breeds have serious spine troubles because of their characteristic traits." That's right. It hasn’t all been roses along the way. Sure, the animals are cute, but without human intervention, they may or may not be around in a few years.

    Grain harvesting in Simferopol District, Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Artem Kreminsky
    UK Boffins Seek to Grow Genetically-Modified Wheat
    With this in mind, and taking it one step further, the Chicago tribune recently ran an article this week that noted that a semi-synthetic organism had been created. That's right. A new life form. In fact, the article notes — "This semi-synthetic organism constitutes a stable form of semi-synthetic life, and lays the foundation for efforts to impart life with new forms and functions."

    Now, this new life form is not necessarily a chimera, although news reports were also abuzz with a half man half bear half pig test being successfully carried out as well. Well, ok that was from South Park, but as National Geographic noted — "scientists announced that they have created the first successful human-animal hybrids. The project proves that human cells can be introduced into a non-human organism, survive, and even grow inside a host animal, in this case, pigs."

    As we move forward into the brave new world, many are left asking: "What will the future bring-Will it be like Avatar? The Planet of the Apes? Will it be a utopia? Or will it be something else?"

    So, what do you think dear listeners? "Is the creation of synthetic life a good thing?"

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    Planet of the Apes, Artic Apple, chimera, GMO, media, science, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      If it is all right with the makeshift French, then it is all right with me.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok