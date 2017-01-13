What Will the New Fake News Story Be

Register
    Trump sets up a sting on the intelligence agencies, 4chan trolls media and world, and there is talk once again of Hillary running for office.

    The man, who had spent years researching the area, thought he knew exactly where the sunken treasure lay. He put together a presentation, pitched 160 potential investors and received money. In the course of his work, the man had to invent a submarine capable of diving and working at depths never explored before. He ended up finding the treasure, and that is where our story begins. Apparently, he ended up not repaying his investors the sum that they had agreed upon, and so a few came together and took the man to court. He didn’t show up and so the judge ordered an arrest warrant. The man went on the lam and the FBI became involved. Eventually, he was caught and when asked where the gold was, he claimed to have memory problems. The judge ordered that he be held in jail until he remembers, and fined $1,000 a day. That man is Tommy G Thompson, and he is still being held in jail, nearly two years later. The twist? Well, if the court had convicted him of fraud, he could have been sent to jail, served his time, and then get on with his life. By requiring him to reveal the location of the gold, means that they can keep him in jail for contempt of court indefinitely. Crazy, right?

    The last few weeks have been ablaze with news, strange news, and outright fake news. Wapo kicked off one of the stranger pieces when it wrote — “It began as a lark. Now it's an official rumor: Hillary Clinton might run for mayor of New York against Bill de Blasio in 2017.” That’s right. Hillary Clinton, the would-be president of the United States, is once again back in the news and there are once again talks of her running for office.

    The article continued — “It would, some argue, be a fitting coda for a life of government service. And, some of the more politically minded supporters of this idea note, it would be a fitting revenge on de Blasio, who, despite running Clinton's 2000 Senate campaign, was very wishy-washy in the early days of the 2016 presidential race as he sought to position himself as a national voice for liberals.” In fact, the article notes that — “If she ran, she’d probably be so immediately dominant that de Blasio might have to just step aside rather than get crushed on the way to her victory.” So, basically, it’s a two-fer. She gets payback, and she gets to stay relevant.

    Observer jumped in, and wrote an article about the upside of Clinton serving as mayor as well. That article noted — “We need a much better Mayor. Almost every New Yorker will tell you that. And while Hillary doesn’t need us, she’d be really good at the job and she’d really enjoy it. Hopefully that’s enough.” In that article, they highlighted 7 reasons why Clinton was perfect for the job as New York City’s top leadership position. It seems as if the job is almost hers to lose, once again.

    Plus, as pundits noted, with Donald Trump taking over the White House, the center of American politics has shifted north, to New York City. So, if the idea of Mayor Clinton becomes a reality, then there would be the inevitable conflict between her and him. She would still be able to have the spotlight and be able to “counter balance” any of his laws or rhetoric, and doing it all on his own home turf. Bittersweet justice, some would say.

    And speaking of Donald Trump, this week was full of pure awesomeness. Buzzfeed kicked it off when they wrote — “A dossier, compiled by a person who has claimed to be a former British intelligence official, alleges Russia has compromising information on Trump.” That’s right. More “so-called” news with an “Intelligence official” in the headlines about Trump and all the bad things he has supposedly done. Reading through the comments, many readers seemed to have their worst fears realized. They range from disbelief to shock to acceptance that this is just who Trump is. John McCain was even able to get his name in the press when the New York Post wrote that — “Sen. John McCain admitted that he gave the FBI a dossier detailing claims of a Russian blackmail plot against President-elect Donald Trump.”

    The article at Buzzfeed continued — “The documents have circulated for months and acquired a kind of legendary status among journalists, lawmakers, and intelligence officials who have seen them.” That sounds pretty good, right? It seems like an open secret that everyone knows about, but no one wants to talk about. Almost like Fight Club. However, this whole affair could be a fake news story that’s got completely out of control, because, according to 4chan users, most of the report was completely made up. They claim to have written a bunch of fake stories, which they then tried to sell to journalists. Eventually, those stories were published unverified by the media, and even cited by the so-called “intelligence agencies”. Get that?

    And speaking of the Trump and intelligence agencies and trolling and tension, the Daily Mail wrote — “President-elect Donald Trump, after growing suspicious that intelligence officials were leaking news about their classified briefings with him, says he conducted a sting operation to try to prove top spies were behind the leaks.” That’s right. Trump distrusted the intelligence agencies and set them up. The article noted — “Trump said, ‘Somebody’s leaking them out. So I said, "Maybe it’s my office. Maybe my office." Because I’ve got a lot of people … Maybe it’s them?’ ‘What I did, is I said I won’t tell anyone. I’m going to have a meeting, and I won’t tell anybody about my meeting with intelligence’. He even shielded one of his closest aides from word of the meeting. ‘Nobody knew – not even my executive assistant for years. She didn’t know – I didn’t tell her. Nobody knew’. Having set the trap, Trump says the word leaked anyway. ‘The meeting was held. They left, and immediately the word got out that I had a meeting.” Crazy, right?

    As we enter a strange, new, brave world, many are left wondering what the future will bring. Trump is to be sworn in next week, there is talk of mass protests to shut DC down, and of course, media will also undoubtedly report on something controversial that later, may or may not turn out to be true, but that of course, is par for the course.

    So, what do you think dear listeners, what will the new fake news story be?

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Troll, Buzzfeed, 4Chan, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, New York City
