Register
17:16 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Connecting the Pieces

    Obama and Fukushima, the Gift That Keeps on Giving

    Connecting The Pieces
    Get short URL
    Jay Johnson
    0 2001

    Radiation from Fukushima has now officially entered the food chain, while Obama continues to pollute the geopolitical waters with his actions. Can both be fixed?

    The man, who had worked hard all year, was waiting on edge for some time for a delivery, heard the doorbell ring and quickly opened the front door. The delivery guy, apologized and mumbled — “I have a delivery for Clark W. Grismond”, before handing the man an envelope. Slowly in the background, a mixture of hero and hope and holiday cheer music set the scene. The man’s eyes grew bigger as his extended family gathered around. Before opening it, he announced that he had had big plans, and with the Christmas bonus, was going to install a pool. He said that because he had wanted to move the project forward and because he didn’t have enough money in his bank account, he had floated a large check, but now everything was ok. The family was overly excited and cheered out loud. The man upped the ante, and announced that if the bonus was large enough, he was going to fly in every single family member for the pool dedication. To drumroll, the man, better known as to the rest of the world as Clark Griswold, opened the envelope, read what was there, and became silent. He began to sigh, and did it several times. Slowly, the family members realized something was wrong, as Clark walked across the room, still staring at the check in his hands. The wife nervously stated —“It’s bigger than you expected? Smaller? What is it?” Shaking his head, the reality of the situation slowly sank in. Quietly, and pensively, the wife asks — “What is it?” Clark haltingly responds in disbelief, “It is a one year gift subscription to the Jelly of the Month Club”. Cousin Eddie, in his usual good natured but clumsy and short-sighted manner, says — “Clark, that is the gift that keeps on giving”. And that, dear listeners, is where our story starts this week.

    Fukushima, as you may recall, was an accident at a Japanese nuclear complex back in 2011. A combination of an earthquake and a tsunami damaged the facility, allowing radioactive water to pour into the ocean. In fact, ABC news reported that — “The 2011 quake of magnitude-9 was the strongest quake ever recorded in Japan, and it generated a tsunami that knocked out the Fukushima plant, causing the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier.”

    Since then, there have been various plans to stabilize the situation, but all have failed. Robots sent in to find the cores have failed. The National Post wrote that — “It takes two years to build them. Each operator trains for a month before picking up their controls. And they get fried by radiation after working for just 10 hours.” That’s right. In just 10 hours, the robots are so damaged, they don’t work. In fact, the article continued by writing — “The reason the robots need to get inside core is that officials need to locate the plant’s melted (and still very radioactive) fuel rods before they can plan on what to do next”.

    Wait, you might be asking yourself, what about the ice wall? Well, RT reported that — “In March, (a Japanese) construction company began building the frozen wall of earth around the four damaged nuclear reactors and had completed most of the 1.5-km (1 mile) barrier. TEPCO hoped that the frozen earth barrier would thwart most of the groundwater from reaching the plant and divert it into the ocean instead. However, little or no success was recorded in the wall’s ability to block the groundwater during the five-month-period. The amount of groundwater reaching the plant has not changed after the wall was built.” That’s right. This plan has also failed.

    And while media has effectively been silent on the issue, it does pop up from time to time, such as this article in Science World Report — “(a) Woods Hole chemical oceanographer, tracked down the radiation plume in the seawater. He proposed that the (contaminated) seawater crossed the Pacific Ocean and reached (America’s) west coast.” In fact, that article revealed that — “the seawater samples collected last winter from the Tillamook Bay and Gold Beach in the west coast indicated the presence of low levels of nuclear radiations. Thankfully, the levels were calculated too low to cause any harmful impact on the human or animal population of the region.” But that is missing the point – radiation has now officially entered the food chain.

    Although the article in Science World Report notes that the levels were low, it should also be noted that their samples were all the way across the ocean. What if they took a sample in other places? Surely, logic would dictate that it would become stronger, the closer one gets to Japan. It should also be noted that radioactive water continues to pour into the ocean on a daily, hourly, and by the minute basis. That hasn’t stopped. It is happening right now. It happens while you sleep. It happens while you are awake. It happens even if no one is talking about it and has been happening for more than 5 years, and there is no plan to stop it.

    And speaking of stopping it, or of just not stopping it. The Obama administration continues to push the party of line of Russian hacking/interference in the US presidential elections. In fact, Obama, just days away from leaving the White House, just imposed new sanctions and expelled 35 Russian diplomats and their families from America. And while that may or may not be justified, it should also be noted that no proof of the so-called Russian hacking has been released.

    What there is proof of, however, is that Obama has destroyed the Democrat Party. Over the last 8 years, his party has continued to lose seats across all levels of the government, from the local, to the state, to the Senate and Congress. Could it be because they have lost touch with the American people? Could it be because they no longer represent the values and wishes of the electorate? Couldn’t it also be, much like it is taught in Alcoholics Anonymous, that the first step is admitting you have a problem? That you are solely responsible for your actions? And that you can’t project your problems onto others?

    As the final days both to the year and the Obama administration tick down, many are left wondering if the known and unknown effects of Obama’s policies, much like Fukushima, will be able to be cleaned up by rational adults that understand the problem for what it is. Who knows. Or maybe, just like when Clark looked out the window to see cousin Eddie emptying his RVs septic tank into the neighborhood sewage drain, which later led to the Griswold’s Christmas tree that they had worked so hard to bring home being destroyed, Obama’s short sighted polices will explode in the future, with America, and specifically Trump, left holding the bag.

    So, what do you think dear listeners — “Are Obama and Fukushima the gifts that keep on giving?”

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    Christmas vacation, Russian hacking, sanctions, Cousin Eddie, Clark Griswold, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Fukushima
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok