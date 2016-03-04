Do the Political Party Bosses Listen to the American People?

The American presidential election season is upon us and scandals are coming fast and furious. Clinton pulls a fast one by using backroom deals, thus negating the popular lead that Bernie Sanders has, while Trump’s rise to the top of the Republican Party has left party bosses scrambling to take him down at any cost.

The man took the stage to cheers and applause. With big smiles, he congratulated the other man standing to the side and then said — “Donald Trump has shown an extraordinary ability to understand how our economy works to create jobs for the American people. He has done it here in Nevada, and he has done it across the country. He understands our economy is facing threats from abroad. He is one of the few people that said that China has been cheating, that they have taken jobs from Americans, they haven’t played fair; we have to have a president that will stand up to cheater. We believe in free trade and free enterprise, but we don’t believe in allowing people to cheat day in and day out. I have spent my life in the private sector, I’m not quite as successful as this guy, but successful nonetheless. Sufficiently successful to understand what it takes to get America the most attractive place in the world for innovators, entrepreneurs and business and job creators. I think it is time to recognize that we can’t keep going down the road that we are on. We have to dramatically change course. I want to say thank you to Donald Trump and look forward to seeing you down the trail. Now, if you are wondering who said this, it was Mitt Romney, back in 2012, when Donald endorsed him for President. That’s right. Mitt Romney. The failed Republican Presidential candidate in 2012.

Fast forward to today, and recent headlines note that Romney blasted Donald by saying — “First, the economy: If Donald Trump’s plans were ever implemented, the country would sink into a prolonged recession….” But, Romney didn’t stop there, he gave a speech longer than 15 minutes, and wrapped it up by saying — “Here’s what I know. Donald Trump is a phony, a fraud. His promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University. He’s playing the American public for suckers: He gets a free ride to the White House and all we get is a lousy hat. His domestic policies would lead to recession. His foreign policies would make America and the world less safe. He has neither the temperament nor the judgment to be president. And his personal qualities would mean that America would cease to be a shining city on a hill.”

So, what is it Mitt? Is Trump someone you want to have in your corner, or is he the devil incarnate? Is this why Matt Taibbi wrote at Rolling Stone — “the great criticism of Mitt Romney, from both sides of the aisle, has always been that he doesn't stand for anything. He's a flip-flopper, they say, a lightweight, a cardboard opportunist who'll say anything to get elected”? Or maybe why, later in the article, Matt Taibbi wrote — “Romney is…. a shrewd financial operator who revived moribund companies as a high-priced consultant for a storied Wall Street private equity firm. But what most voters don't know is the way Mitt Romney actually made his fortune: by borrowing vast sums of money that other people were forced to pay back.” That’s right. Instead of someone like Donald Trump, who hasn’t always been successful with his endeavors, but was, for the most part a job creator and a net positive experience, Romney was and has always been a believer in “creative destruction” and a net extractor. And yet, here Romney is, the voice of the so-called “successful” Republican Party.

While it is possible to fill entire libraries full of tales of Republican hypocrisy, let’s turn our attention to the Democrats. On one hand, a relative unknown candidate has taken the national stage by storm, while on the other, a woman that has scandal as her middle name has finagled the rules to juke the system and steal the people’s voice. That’s right, put to a fair vote by the people, Hillary Clinton would easily have lost to Bernie Sanders. The simple fact that Democrats have different standards when counting votes has allowed Clinton to claim victory, coupled with the fact that Democrats use “Superdelagates”, because, as you know, some people are more special than others.

An article at Vox explains it by writing — “The majority of those delegates, as you’d expect, have to vote in accordance with the actual results of the contests in their respective states. But there’s another category of delegates — the so-called "superdelegates," mostly made up of Democratic Party insiders — who get to support whomever they want, with no obligation to voters’ preferences.” That’s right. Clinton, enabled by years of being a Democrat insider, is playing it smart. Why should she be out there campaigning and listening to the little guy? Why should she even care? All she has to do to win the nomination is make secret backroom deals. Her internal campaign slogan should be – “Why work harder? Work smarter! (and do what I say, or there will be hell to pay)”.

The presidential election cycles in America are always one of intrigue and scandals. However, this year, the process seems more rigged than usual. The American people have begun to notice that something is wrong on many levels. Officially, unemployment is at the lowest levels in years, while the number of people on food stamps is at record levels. Officially, the stock market is at record highs, while the number of homeless camps is springing up like mushrooms across the country, and the list goes on and on. With this in mind, political party bosses are scrambling to silence the people’s voice. Seemingly, Americans want Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. Party Bosses want Clinton and either Rubio or Cruz. This situation is reminiscent of that old soviet car joke — “you can have it in any color you want, as long as it’s black”.

So, what do you think dear listeners — “Do the American political party bosses listen to the people?”