New York Flood Signals Rising Tide of Working Class Discontent

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Cheri Honkala, National Coordinator for the Poor People's Economic Human Rights Campaign to discuss the Philadelphia and federal governments’ failure to house people, the lawsuit filed by the Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign against the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the occupation of abandoned houses to meet people’s needs, and the importance of a people-focused human rights movement that embraces international solidarity.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jasmine, organizer with Community Movement Builders to discuss the struggle against plans to build a new police urban warfare training facility on public land in Atlanta, the city’s shady and undemocratic practices in the face of widespread public opposition to the facility, and what people actually want to see built and developed (spoiler alert: it’s not militarized police).

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia, host and creator of the Sports As A Weapon Podcast to discuss the racial aspects of cutting of Cam Newton from the Patriots and starting rookie Mac Jones and the bizarre situation surrounding the airing of a football game on ESPN featuring Bishop Sycamore, an evidently fake high school.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of the Punch Out podcast on Breakthrough News and author of the book Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America to discuss the disproportionate impact of climate change on working and poor people as demonstrated by Hurricane Ida, the normalization of traumatic experiences in our day-to-day lives that are caused by capitalism, and how the movement must combat cynicism in the face of the horrors of capitalism.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com