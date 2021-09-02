Faith Must Be a Part of Anti-Imperialist and Anti-Capitalist Movements

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War and author of the new book “Leaving World War II Behind” to discuss the US drone strike that killed an Afghan family, the US role in destabilizing Afghanistan, and the high costs paid by the Afghan people for US imperialism.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism’ to discuss the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ida and how capitalism makes such destruction much more devastating, the inhumanity of capitalism and why the ruling class won’t do anything to mitigate the suffering endured by poor and working people, and the need for a people’s movement that forces systemic change and climate action.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Taft Mangas, organizer with Laborers local 329 in Lima, Ohio to discuss the replacement of union labor with non-unionized workers at the Cenovus energy refinery in Lima, how Cenovus is pitting workers against workers and its attempts at union-busting, and the implications of this move on the broader Lima community.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss the converging crises of capitalism and what it means for the US empire and the working class, how faith has historically played into the drive for empire, and the need to reclaim faith to build a working-class movement.

