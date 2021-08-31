Workers Fight Back Against the Violence of Capitalism

COVID Outbreaks in Prisons Fueled By Guards, US Seeks an Arms Race in Space, Remembering the Chicano Moratorium 51 Years Later

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Malik, founder of the Concentration COVID movement to discuss the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and jails, how correctional officers have driven outbreaks of many diseases, including COVID-19, and the neglect of the safety and humanity of incarcerated people.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Karl Grossman, an author, TV program host and professor of journalism at the State University of New York/College at Old Westbury to discuss the US pursuit of the weaponization of space, the importance of avoiding war in space, and how this fits into Washington’s war drive.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ernesto Ayala of La Raza Unida and Tele-Jaguar Chicano Media to discuss the anniversary of the Chicano moratorium against the Vietnam War, the police violence that protesters were met with, and the impact of that event on the Chicano movement.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Monica Cruz, labor reporter with BreakThrough News to discuss the striking down of Prop 22, a California constitutional amendment which classifies gig workers such as Uber drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, and its context in the growing resurgence of the labor movement, why the capitalist system is unable to mitigate the effects of climate change, and the critical nature of labor organizing as corporations make record profits while exploiting workers.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com