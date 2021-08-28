US is the Greatest Purveyor of Violence in the World Today

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Michael Bearman to discuss the end of the federal eviction moratorium by a Supreme Court decision, the choice of the government to prioritize the profits of landlords and developers over the needs of poor and working people, how this decision exposes the Supreme Court as a tool of capital rather than as a neutral arbiter of law, and the need for poor and working people to demand action to keep people housed.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba and Director of Geopolitical Economy Research Group to discuss the suicide bombings at the airport in Kabul, how the US occupation gave rise to the current chaos and the prospects of continued American presence in Afghanistan and in the region.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the effects of US involvement in Afghanistan on athletes in the country, the context around Allen Iverson’s infamous “practice” interview, and the attitudes of fans and local sports media toward white and Black quarterbacks in Boston.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss the importance of a consistent anti-imperialist politics in the face of the astounding amount of propaganda being turned out to manufacture consent for prolonged intervention in Afghanistan and future conflict around the world, the dishonesty from the US government to advance its imperialist interests, and why there is no solidarity between the working and poor and the ruling class.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.