The COVID-19 Crisis is the Result of the Death Drive of Capitalism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Stephen Gowans, author of “Traitors, Patriots, and Empires: The Story of Korea’s Fight for Freedom,” to discuss how capitalism drives vaccine inequality in the world, how pharmaceutical companies are putting the pursuit of profit over the needs of humanity, and how rich countries neglected public health measures to mitigate the pandemic and pursued a disastrous strategy focused on vaccines.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch to discuss the slow coup attempt on Pedro Castillo’s government in Peru, the recent finding of massacres and race and gender-based violence in Bolivia during the coup d’etat that installed Jeanine Áñez as president, and the killing of a student leader who opposed human rights violations in Colombia.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil to discuss a potential January-6th-style insurrection in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro’s escalating attempts to consolidate and seize power, and the prospect of the ascendancy of Lula de Silva to the presidency.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, Contributing Editor of Black Agenda Report, Co-Host of The Left Lens, and co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror” to discuss the myth of the lab leak theory and how it fits into the broader US pursuit of a new cold war on China, how the pandemic has exposed the prioritization of the interests of capital over lives, and Kamala Harris’ trip to Southeast Asia and its exposure of the decline of American influence in the region.

