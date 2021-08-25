There’s Nothing Feminist About Imperialism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by China Dickerson, National Partnership Director of Men4Choice to discuss attacks on reproductive rights in Texas, how these attacks particularly target and harm Black, Latina, rural, and working-class women, and why reproductive freedom is a cross-cutting justice issue.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Lillian House, writer for Breaking the Chains magazine and organizer with the ANSWER Coalition in Colorado to discuss the false concern for women that the US ruling class uses to advance its interests abroad, the role the US plays in depriving women and children of basic necessities both abroad and domestically, and the broader use of progressive sentiments by the US government and corporate media to manufacture consent.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss OnlyFans move to prohibit sexually explicit conduct at the behest of credit card companies, Google’s concerning releases of consumer location data to police, and the use of facial recognition technology by the US military.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Breakthrough News journalist Kei Pritsker to discuss Joe Biden’s decision to exit Afghanistan and how it fits into the broader project of full-spectrum dominance, how the ruling class and corporate media shift blame for social and economic problems from themselves onto targets of imperialism, the mistreatment of active duty military and veterans, and how capitalism and imperialism exacerbate the COVID-19 crisis.

