Black Liberation Organizers Continue to Be Targeted

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the anniversary of the killing of George Jackson.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Adjoa A. Aiyetoro, Professor of Law Emerita University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law and organizer with the Black and Brown Activism Defense Collective to discuss the Biden administration’s prosecution of Black Lives Matter activists with federal crimes, the historical targeting of Black activists under so-called counterterrorism measures, and how the Black liberation struggle has been painted as a national security threat.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Becker, host of the Socialist Program to discuss the FBI ludicrously concluding that there was no coordination of the January 6th insurrection on the Capitol, the refusal to levy charges of seditious conspiracy despite the copious evidence to support such charges, and how multiple converging crises bring the legitimacy of the current political and economic system into question.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City to discuss the recent increase in the homeless population in Washington, DC and the harmful and dehumanizing institutional response to encampments, the displacement of longtime DC residents and the neglect of the needs of the Black working class and poor, and the need to organize to promote a better world that addresses the needs of all poor and working-class people.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com