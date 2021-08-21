Black August Reminds Us That Liberation Must Include Freeing Political Prisoners

How imperialism could have contributed to the opioid crisis; inconsistencies in charges brought against Meng Wanzhou; minor leaguers continue to be exploited

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Zach Kerner, Member of the Afghanistan Committee of Black Alliance for Peace’s Solidarity Network to discuss opium production in Afghanistan and the US role in it, the growing problem of addiction in both Afghanistan and the US, and how imperialism has encouraged both production and addiction.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a geopolitical analyst, a member of Veterans for Peace, and senior correspondent with Flashpoints on KPFA, to discuss the inconsistencies in charges brought against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou by the US Department of Justice in her extradition trial in Canada, the clear political interests of the US in prosecuting Meng, and why the US wants to take down Huawei.

In the third segment, It’s FRIDAY so it’s time for another edition of our new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report,” where we discuss sports, politics and struggle with Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the severe exploitation of the athletic labor of Minor League Baseball players by Major League Baseball, the sickening new lottery system that can further exploit the destitution of Minor League players, and Brett Favre’s recent comments on preventing the development of CTE in children.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kalonji Jama Changa, author, filmmaker, community organizer, co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, co-founder of Black Power Media and Founder of the FTP movement to discuss President Biden’s remarks on Afghanistan and the refugee crisis, the importance of commemorating the history of Black August and its relevance to the movement today, and the suspect in the Capitol Hill bomb threat and how it reveals how this system prioritizes the grievances of white right-wing people over the grievances of Black and radical organizers.

