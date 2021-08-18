Biden Attempts to Blame Afghans for Not Defending a Puppet Government

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace to discuss President Biden’s blame game in his remarks on the rapid takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban*, how the withdrawal from Afghanistan plays into the broader US military strategy of major power conflict with China and Russia, and a recent report detailing gross incompetence and inefficiency in reconstruction efforts.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five” to discuss the absurdity of the recent Human Rights Watch report accusing Hamas of war crimes during fighting with Israel in May, the false moral equivalence posed by the report, and the historical and contemporary "pro-Israel bias demonstrated by Human Rights Watch".

In the third segment, It’s Tuesday which means we’re doing our weekly segment Tech For the People, where Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the NYPD’s secret fund used to purchase surveillance tools, the broader occupation-like behavior of police and the difficulty associated with uncovering such practices and acquisitions, Amazon’s surveillance of customer service employees in the name of customer data security, and a horrifying new tool that digitally undresses women.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the contributions of the Negro World and Marcus Garvey on his birthday, the history of US intervention that preceded the current situation in Afghanistan, the plunder of US and Afghan resources in support of the war, and the repression of activists in Colombia.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.