Despite Biden’s Insistence to The Contrary, Kabul is This Generation’s Saigon

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sohrob Aslamy, a doctoral candidate at Syracuse University in the Department of Geography and the environment to discuss the embarrassment of the evacuation of Kabul after trillions of dollars spent on the occupation, why the Taliban* took over Afghanistan with shocking speed after almost two decades of military occupation, and how today’s conditions cloud the future of Afghanistan.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Greg Palast, investigative reporter and author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy to discuss Joe Manchin’s gutting of the For The People Act in the interest of his donors, the inadequacies of the For The People Act in addressing voter suppression, the implications that the recently released census results have on House of Representatives apportionment, and how it will be used by Republicans in the redistricting process.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tunde Osazua, the Coordinator of the US Out of Africa Network, a project of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss rescue and relief efforts in Haiti after its 7.2 magnitude earthquake, the role that economic exploitation and imperialism by the U.S. and other western nations has played in Haiti’s inability to develop its infrastructure and defend itself from natural disaster, and how so-called humanitarian NGOs and aid have historically contributed to the exploitation of Haiti.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University and author of the new book “The Sickness Is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save Us from Pandemics Or Itself” to discuss the Biden administration’s extension of the freeze on federal student loan repayment and the debt economy, how the trillions of dollars spent on the war in Afghanistan could have been spent to provide for the necessities of life, and the business and profit that the continuation of the war brought to the military-industrial complex.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

