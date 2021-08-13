Senate Dems Turn Their Backs on Working People and Gut Voting Rights Bill to Appease Joe Manchin

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Joel Segal, National Director of Justice Action Mobilization Network to discuss Joe Manchin’s watering-down of the For The People Act, the absurdity of allowing him to be the arbiter of the fate of voting rights, and the implication of this watering-down on the 2022 midterm elections.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba and Director of Geopolitical Economy Research Group to discuss the deployment of thousands of US troops to Afghanistan, the parallels between the situation in Afghanistan and the end of the Vietnam war, and the ridiculous ‘defense’ spending inflated by military contractors and the military-industrial complex.

In the third segment, It’s Friday so it’s time for another edition of our new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report,” where we discuss sports, politics and struggle with Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast to discuss the Malice in the Palace documentary released on Netflix, the selective editing and misleading coverage from sports news coverage casting the players, rather than fans, as instigators, and the spoiled and dehumanizing behavior of fans.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Stacey Hopkins, Activist, Organizer, and political strategist to discuss the For The People act and its shortfalls, the implications that the recent release of census data has for redistricting and the 2022 midterms, the failures of the system that exacerbate the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of the Delta variant, and the dysfunctionality of the political system and the violence perpetrated by it.

