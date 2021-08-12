Liberation Will Only Come From Struggle and Organizing

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Founder & Executive Director of One People's Project to discuss the anniversary of the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and the killing of Heather Heyer, the trajectory of the right-wing white supremacists from Charlottesville to the Capitol insurrection and the mainstreaming of their ideas, and the necessity of fighting back against white supremacists.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mohamed Elmaazi, journalist and editor of the Interregnum to discuss the recent ruling allowing the US government to appeal the ruling on the extradition of Julian Assange, the persecution of Assange for doing journalism, and the threats and surveillance faced by Assange’s family.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Cohen, a journalist with Beyond the Headlines, to discuss the impact of think tanks on the media and government, the relationship between reporters at the New York Times and the Washington Post and a hawkish foreign policy think tank, and the role the media plays in manufacturing consent for imperialism.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Marshall Eddie Conway former Black Panther, political prisoner, and Executive Producer of The Real News Network to discuss the use of prison labor and the exception to slavery in the 13th amendment, how slavery and incarceration contributes to problems of drugs and violence, the selling-out of working people in the infrastructure bill, and the importance of remembering George Jackson during Black August and in the wake of uprisings against racist police terror.

