Biden and Democrats Ignore Popular Demands for the Sake of Bipartisanship

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss Hip-Hop and the use of Hip-Hop for the sake of imperialism in Cuba, the importance of a cultural aspect to struggle, and the historical and contemporary political vibrancy of Hip-Hop.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by David Schulz, Professor of Political Science at Hamline University, to discuss the gutting of the infrastructure bill in the name of bipartisanship, the Democrats’ selling-out of working-class interests in West Virginia, Arizona, and across the nation, and the potential of a political backlash spurred by the ineffectiveness of the Democratic Party.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News Correspondent John Kiriakou to discuss raging wildfires in Greece, the role of corruption and inept governance in the poor response to the fires, and how climate change is a factor in the severity of the fires.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, to discuss Cory Booker’s bizarre rant on defunding the police on the Senate floor and the unity of both political parties against demands of reform, a recent delegation to Nicaragua and the reality of the political situation there, and the appropriation of movements for Black liberation for the purpose of imperialism.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com