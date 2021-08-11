UN Report Demonstrates That Only Organizing Can Prevent Climate Catastrophe

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Max Ajl, member of the Committee of Anti-Imperialists in Solidarity with Iran, and author new book, “A People’s Green New Deal,” to discuss the release of the IPCC report and its detailing of the severity of the climate situation, consciousness of climate change in the United States, and the challenges faced by the Global South as a result of the actions of the Global North.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Walter Smolarek, a Philadelphia-based journalist and activist, Globetrotter fellow and the editor of Liberation News to discuss the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the economic draft and exploitation of the working class as cannon fodder, and the cynicism of the military-industrial complex.

In the third segment, It’s Tuesday which means we’re doing our weekly segment Tech For the People, where we’re joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss Apple’s new updates designed to combat child abuse and the privacy concerns that come with those updates and potential future changes, Zoom’s misleading claim that its services are end-to-end encrypted and sending of user information to Google and Facebook, and Google’s firing of employees for misuse of data.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the paltry and insufficient infrastructure bill passed in the Senate, Chicago police officers turning their backs on Mayor Lori Lightfoot despite her support of the police, the role of police in a white supremacist and capitalist system, and the celebritization and sexualization of politicians and American society.

