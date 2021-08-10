Seven Years After The Killing of Mike Brown, Where Do Things Stand?

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran to discuss Israel’s war-mongering rhetoric toward Iran, Israel’s paradoxical opposition to the Iran Nuclear Deal, and the shifting balance of power in the Middle East and abroad.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to discuss the anniversary of the killing of Mike Brown by officer Darren Wilson, reimagining what public safety and community can look like without an institution that has power over life and death, and the continuing need for organizing and struggle against police terror.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie discuss Biden’s recent extension of the freeze on federal student loan repayment, the predatory nature of student loans and education, and the importance of organizing to counteract nihilism and build a better world.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of The Discourse podcast to discuss the sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo and the culture of unaccountability among elected officials and the media, Rihanna’s ascent into billionaire status and the use of Black and women billionaires to promote a false image of progress and equality, celebrity culture, and Barack Obama’s use of celebrity worship during and after his presidency.

