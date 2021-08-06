Andrew Cuomo Ignores Threats of Impeachment and Calls to Resign

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Don Debar, host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA to discuss the sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Cuomo’s shady political past, and how New York’s political landscape shapes the current situation.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Milton Allimadi, Chief Editor of Black Star News, producer/host of the Black Star News Show on WBAI in NY and author of “Manufacturing Hate: How Africa was Demonized in Western Media” to discuss the deployment of the militaries of Southern African countries to Mozambique, how the history of colonialism and expropriation in Mozambique and Cabo Delgado sets the stage for today’s conflict, how the Mozambican government disguises its complicity by painting rebels as Islamist, and the role of US imperialism in Mozambique.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gnaka Lagoke, Assistant Professor of History and Pan-Africana Studies at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and a founding member of the Convention for Pan-Africanism and Progress to discuss the New Dawn project, a partnership to counter the hegemony of the West and highlight the relationship of Africa with BRICS countries, encouraging multipolarity, multilateralism, and alternatives to neoliberal austerity, and resistance to neoliberal colonization and exploitation of Africa.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio to discuss Cori Bush’s demonstration at the Capitol and the ruling class’s prioritization of death and destruction rather than the necessities of life, Jim Clyburn’s vendetta against Nina Turner and the Congressional Black Caucus’ intervention in Turner’s primary election, and the converging crises of society and the critical importance of organizing a people’s movement to respond to these crises.

