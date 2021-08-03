Cori Bush Sleep-Out Exposes Dem Refusal to Protect Working People After Eviction Moratorium

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Brian Becker, host of the Socialist Program, to discuss Cori Bush’s sit-in at the Capitol in protest of the inaction of Congress and the Biden administration on the federal eviction moratorium, the prioritization of war, death, and destruction over the needs of people, and the chance to galvanize broad sectors of society to build a mass movement and effect real change to meet people’s needs.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Frederick Mills, Professor of Philosophy at Bowie State University and Co-Director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, to discuss the push for an autonomous regional organization in Latin America, the continued brutal and hardline Latin American policy of the Biden administration, and the role of indigenous movements in the decolonial push for sovereignty in Latin America.

In the third segment, It’s Tuesday which means we’re doing our weekly segment Tech For the People, where we’re joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org, to discuss the NLRB officer’s finding against Amazon’s interference in the Bessemer union drive and recommendation for a new election, the frat boy workplace culture of Activision Blizzard executives, harassment of women workers at the company, and its hiring of a union-busting law firm.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin, to discuss the conclusion of the New York Attorney General’s investigation of allegations of sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo, Nina Turner’s race in Ohio, and the foundation of political indoctrination and white supremacist ideology and mythology in the United States.

