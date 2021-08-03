As Delta Variant Spreads, Millions Face Eviction Due to Capitalist Negligence

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Amir Khafagy, an award-winning journalist based out of New York City who you can follow on Twitter @AmirKhafagy91, to discuss the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium, the refusal of politicians to keep people housed and prevent its expiration, and what people can do to organize for a real resolution to serious economic issues.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kym Smith, co-founder of Soda City Bail Fund and an outside liaison for Jailhouse Lawyers Speak, to discuss the transition from chattel slavery to the penal labor system allowed the planter class to continue to exploit Black workers, and how activists can get involved in the fight against the prison-industrial complex.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jalil Muntaqim, an activist, former political prisoner and Black Panther and author of ‘We Are Our Own Liberators’, to discuss the history of Black August, ongoing efforts of prison organizing, and the importance of commemorating prison struggles in today’s era of mass incarceration and international struggles for human rights and liberation.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Claudia De La Cruz, Director of Culture for The People's Forum, to discuss the surge of the delta variant across the United States and the economic and political realities that exacerbate its spread, the folly of ‘political pragmatism’ and the state of the Progressive movement, and Latin American resistance to imperialism and the West’s growing struggle to maintain the current system.

