Liquor Stores & Loitering — How Racial Capitalism Keeps Communities Down

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, to discuss the bipartisan $550b infrastructure bill negotiated by Congress, why the agreed-upon package is so much smaller than the $2.6 trillion proposed by the Biden administration just months ago, and how environmental racism intersects with the underdevelopment of racially oppressed communities.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Camila Escalante, reporter and founding editor of Kawsachun News, to discuss the significance of the indigenous swear-in ceremony taken by new Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, why it appears Latin America is headed towards a revitalized ‘pink tide’ movement and suggestions by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that the region needs a ‘truly autonomous’ OAS-style international organization.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mike Sampson, co-host of the RedSpin Sports podcast, and Miguel Garcia, host and creator of the Sports As A Weapon Podcast, to discuss the serious double standards in how the corporate media portrays the Chinese athletic system and the American, as well as ongoing discussions surrounding Simone Biles’ decision not to compete in two Olympic contests.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on digitalanalgoradio.com and Twitch.TV, to discuss acting DC Police Chief Robert Contee’s insistence that “you cannot coddle violent criminals,” DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s demand for $11 million more in police funding, and the deeply racist roots of loitering and vagrancy laws.

