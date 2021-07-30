Dr. Burden-Stelly Talks Kamala & Black Misleadership's 'Lack of Love'

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com, and author of “Asylumist: How to Seek Asylum in the United States and Keep Your Sanity.” They discuss the Biden-Harris administration’s supposed new strategy to address the “root causes” of immigration in Latin America, the real-life consequences of the geopolitical “games” played by Washington in a region US lawmakers have long seen as their backyard, and Biden’s embrace of the widely-condemned “expedited removal” process for removing asylum seekers.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War and author of the new book “Leaving World War II Behind,” to discuss reports that the US is only withdrawing from Iraq “on paper,” suggestions by the top American general in Afghanistan that the US military may continue airstrikes against the Taliban after the previously-announced August 31st deadline, and how corporate media’s prioritization of US lives over those of Middle Eastern peoples serves to enable ongoing US military occupation of West Asia.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear, to discuss the French government’s acknowledgment of the deadly impacts of its 30-year nuclear testing campaign in Polynesia, President Emmanuelle Macron’s admission the country owes Polynesia an unspecified “debt” while refusing to apologize for the generational trauma wrought by the blasts, and dangers posed by nuclear weapons to all living creatures on the planet.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly, assistant professor of Africana Studies and Political Science at Carleton College, Visiting Scholar with the Race and Capitalism Project at the University of Chicago, and author of the new book, “W.E.B. Du Bois: A Life in American History,” to discuss why Kamala Harris’ new record unfavorability numbers suggest the Vice President is “neither popular nor effective,” why it seems so many powerful revolutionary figures are guided by a deep “love for humanity,” and where the Simone Biles saga meets the commodification of “self-care.”

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com