Understanding Africa: Morocco-Algeria Tensions Grow as Turkey Rises

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by journalist and former student activist Ghaya Ben Mbarek to discuss Tunisian president Kais Saied’s firing of the country’s prime minister and suspension of the Parliament, the recent protests which have rocked the capital of Tunis, and what the future may hold for working Tunisians suffering through the economic downturn and a frustrating lack of progress following the so-called “Arab Spring.”

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Camila Piñeiro Harnecker, author, researcher and professor at the University of Havana, to discuss demonstrations taking place in support of Cuba’s government across the island in honor of the revolutionary national holiday of July 26th, violent attacks on Cuban diplomatic facilities occurring internationally amid Washington’s regime change efforts, and why right-wing Latin American expatriate population in Miami doesn’t speak for all Cubans.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech for the People, for another edition of our weekly segment “Tech For The People.” They discuss the monsignor who stepped down after his data was apparently used to track him frequenting gay bars and using the LGBTQ-oriented Grindr app, the police departments encouraging owners of the Shotspotter “gunshot detection system” to manufacture or alter evidence, and the unanimous vote by the Federal Trade Commission enshrining the Right of Repair for consumers.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of the book “The Apocalypse of Settler Colonialism: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, and Capitalism in 17th Century North America and the Caribbean,” to discuss the testimony by officers before the January 6th Commission, why “more police” isn’t the answer to the uptick in gun crimes, and what’s behind Turkey’s charm offensive in the African continent and within the Black population in the US.

