Dr. Jared Ball Dissects Academia, Black Capitalism & Cult of Celebrity

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Sean Blackmon & Jaqueline Luqman are joined by Frank Chapman, Director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, and author of the book, “Marxist-Leninist Perspectives on Black Liberation and Socialism,” to discuss the new civilian oversight board being established over the Chicago Police Department, the furious reaction from the police union in Chicago, and why advocates for community control over policing view the board as an important victory over “police tyranny.”

In the second segment, Sean & Jaqueline are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire,” to discuss the recent decision by Ben & Jerry’s to end sales of its ice-cream in Occupied Palestinian Territory, the outraged response from both liberal and conservative Zionists in the US and Israel, and why the move points to a “huge change” away from associating with Israeli apartheid among the Jewish population in the US and the international peace activist community.

In the third segment, Sean & Jaqueline are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the new agreement between the United States and Germany by which the former will allow its ostensible ally to complete the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the bizarre accusation by the Ukrainian regime that the Russian government represents a threat to the global energy supply, and why Ukraine is so eager to prevent Russia from trading freely with the rest of Europe.

Later in the show, Sean & Jaqueline are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a father, husband, Professor of Communication Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the new book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power,” to discuss a new article in the Chronicle of Higher Education called “The Pernicious Fantasy of the Nikole Hannah-Jones Saga,” how rappers like Jay-Z have been used to inject reactionary politics into Black consciousness, and why crypto-currency is unlikely to liberate many working people anytime soon.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com