Democrats and Republicans Squabble Over Picks for January 6 Commission Panel

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bruce Gagnon, Coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space to discuss billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson taking trips to space, the likelihood of a space tourism and colonization industry emerging out of this, and how commercialized casual space travel can exacerbate climate change.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie or joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch to discuss Pedro Castillo being declared the next President of Peru more than a month after elections, what this could portend for his far-right opponent Keiko Fujimori and what a socialist government in Peru means for the politics of the Latin American region.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance, Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign, and host of the Clearing The Fog podcast to discuss the upcoming national marches for Medicare For All, the role the US response to the pandemic has played in exposing the need for M4A, how politicians’ push for the COVID-19 vaccine to save lives reveals the hypocrisy in other life-saving medications like insulin not being free and available to all, and the vaccine apartheid that the US has also contributed to the worsened an already deadly pandemic but reflects the true capitalist values of the US healthcare system.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Executive Director of One People’s Project to discuss the DEA agent charged in the January 6 Capitol riot, whether the Congressional panel will accomplish that kind of accountability that it claims to pursue, the root of ongoing community violence in American cities, and how reactionary forces co-opting radical left language highlights the need for real revolutionary political education.

