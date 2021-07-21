US Attacks Sovereignty from Haiti to Cuba to China

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Christopher Bernadel with the Black Alliance for Peace Haiti and the Americas Committee to discuss who The Core Group is that is behind the announcement of a new Prime Minister and government in Haiti, who the dueling actors are in Haiti vying to head the country, and whether the people of Haiti are likely to be represented better than they were under Jovenel Moise or any other imperialist-installed leader.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maritza Perez, Director, Office of National Affairs of the Drug Policy Alliance to discuss the draft bill to legalize marijuana proposed by Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, whether the draft legislation sufficiently addresses the damage to Black, Latinx, immigrant and poor communities imposed through the War on Drugs, the questions raised by opponents on ways to continue criminalizing marijuana even as legalization is approved by a large majority of Americans, and how the legislation proposes to address curbing the capitalist nature of the legal cannabis business to ensure workers rights and retroactive justice.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, technologist and editor of TechForThePeople.org to discuss the spyware firm NSO’s ties to repressive states like Israel and Saudi Arabia, how the spyware is used to target human rights lawyers, activists, and journalists, how cellphone’s unique IDs like mobile advertising IDs (MAIDs) can be used to collect users’ personal data, and how facial recognition software has proven to be unreliable and racist once again, twice.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, Contributing Editor of Black Agenda Report, Co-Host of The Left Lens, and co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror” to discuss US President Joe Biden ordering a ‘review’ of remittances to Cuba, how progressives must maintain an anti-imperialist stance because of the material impacts of people on the ground in Cuba, how the New Cold War against China is connected to imperialist attacks on Cuba and the hypocrisy of the US government claiming suppression in other countries while it’s still such as issue within its borders.

