How ‘Bout You Sprinkle a Little Context on That Infographic, My Dude

Inflation set to impact housing; Former IMF official takes over Congo Bank; The reality of the CRT issue; Fog of misinformation surrounds Cuba

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism', to discuss comments made about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding inflation and unemployment, how the economy is set to impact housing in the near future, and the fate of the Democrats’ infrastructure bill.

In the second segment Jacquie are Sean are joined by Kambale Musavuli, activist, writer, & analyst with the Center for Research on the Congo-Kinshasa to discuss DRC President Felix Tshisekedi selecting former IMF official Malangu Kabedi-Mbuyi as the first woman to head the Congo’s Central Bank, how this connects to the exploitative history of the IMF and World Bank in the Congo nad how the appointment can be used to obscure the reality of how Bretton Woods institutions have impacted the country.

In the third segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Nino Brown, an elementary school teacher and organizer with Reds In Ed, to discuss what’s really motivating the right-wing campaign against Critical Race Theory, what CRT actually is, how it’s really a manufactured issue played up by the Right for a ‘culture war’ and how teachers are organizing to fight this effort and teach the real history of the United States.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Manolo De Los Santos, a member of the International People’s Assembly, researcher for the Tri Continental Institute and co-author of ‘Viviremos: Venezuela vs. Hybrid War,’ to discuss the misinformation campaign concerning Cuba amid recent protests, the difference between and embargo and a blockade, and how Cuba factors in the US’ plans to maintain full spectrum domination.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com