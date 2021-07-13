Pro-Revolutionary Forces Take to Streets of Cuba as More Details Revealed in Moise’s Assassination

More details emerge about Moise assassins; National strike in Colombia enters 10th week; 20 Years of endless war blows back on US society; and US targeting of Cuba and Haiti connected to imperialism hegemony.

On this episode of By Any Means Necessary, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Cohen, filmmaker and journalist with Behind the Headlines to discuss the details emerging about the mercenaries implicated in Jovenel Moise’s assassination, their ties to Haitian oligarchs which give credence to the assassination being an inside job, the Columbian ex-military members also connected to civilian massacres in Colombia, and how members of the Haitian government calling for US military aid is an invitation for another US occupation of the island nation.



In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Patrick Jordan, National Co-Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice to discuss the continued national strike against neoliberal tax policies in Columbia, the violent police repression against civilians throughout the 10-week uprising, how the repression is committed not just by the Colombian police, but also by the military which is indistinguishable from police forces, and the tepid response by the Biden Administration to the Duque government’s violence against its citizens.



In the third segment, Jacquie and Sean are joined by Coleen Rowley, whistleblower, journalist, analyst and one of TIME Magazine’s 2002 Persons of the Year to discuss the blowback of endless US wars domestically, how 20 years of “wars of choice” impact not just veteran-perpetrated domestic violence, but also are reflected in popularity of war-themed video games like Call of Duty, and how valorizing war contributed to the rise in “warrior training” of cops and the shoot-first response of police that is similar to combat “kill or be killed” training.



In the final segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of the Punch-Out podcast on Breakthrough News and author of the book Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America, to discuss the US government attempting to capitalize on protests in Cuba, spawned from shortages and medicine wrought by the 60-year blockade on the country, how the Cuban people have taken to the streets to defend the revolution, how the situation in Cuba connects to the recent assassination of de facto Haitian President Jovenel Moise, and how regime change efforts anywhere on Earth are key to maintaining US imperialism.

