White Rapists Existing Doesn’t Excuse Bill Cosby Being a Predator. Sorry Not Sorry.

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss the recent apology issued by ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols to fellow anchor Maria Taylor over Nichols allegation that Taylor was promoted over her as a result of pressure to address the network’s lack of diversity, the racist and transphobic history behind disqualification of Olympic women runners due to “naturally high testosterone” levels, as Nambian sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi are kept from competing in the Tokyo Olympics, and other controversial Olympic rules that are being challenged as biased, such as the ban on the Soul Cap designed specifically for Black women swimmers’ hair.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Thokazane Kenneth Kuene, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Swaziland to discuss the uprising in the small African nation against the only remaining absolute monarch on the continent, King Mswati III in Swaziland or Eswatini, the repression of the king’s regime and his hoarding of resources while the Eswatini people struggle in poverty, how the legacy of British colonialism persists in the governance of the small country, the brutal repression being carried out against the people demanding and end to Mswati III’s reign and colonial-era monarchal rule, and the continuing calls for the youth to continue to protest to recapture the streets.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of TechForThePeople.Org to discuss a serious ransomware attack by criminal group REvil, how robocalls are being addressed and won’t be going ending any time soon and how a new platform helps map the victims of spyware.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and Co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast to discuss Joe Biden’s Fourth of July celebration, Bill Cosby being released because of a legal loophole, how to reconcile the contradictions of patriarchy and white supremacy and how we can’t allow ‘nuance’ to mean de facto support of predators.

