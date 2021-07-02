After Death of Donald Rumsfeld, Neoliberals Look to Bury Progressives

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Sean Blackmon is joined by comedian and activist Lee Camp, host and head writer of Redacted Tonight and author of “Bullet Points and Punch Lines,” to discuss the death of former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, the accused war criminal’s role in dismembering Iraq and other Middle Eastern states, and the glowing corporate media coverage of Rumsfeld in light of his death.

In the second segment, Sean is joined by Cathy Rojas, a Queens native, teacher, organizer, running for to be the Mayor of New York City with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, to discuss why she ran for the city’s highest office, the progressive political platform her party is offering working-class New Yorkers, and the perverse logic of the city pleading for residents to reduce electrical usage during a heatwave while continuing to power Time Square.

In the third segment, Sean is joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, to discuss the “unprecedented” uprising in Swaziland as the pro-democracy movement continues to stand in defiance of the country’s absolute monarchy, the leading role of the Communist Party of Swaziland in the movement, how US imperialism uses salafist-jihadist forces to destabilize the countries and organizations which comprise the 'axis of resistance' in West Asia and North Africa.

Later in the show, Sean is joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City, to discuss the myriad health issues which disproportionately affect Black people under capitalism in the US, how “inequalities are literally built into the transportation infrastructure” in DC and across the country, and the "power positioning" exposed by centrist Democrats' ongoing efforts to marginalize progressive candidates within the party.

