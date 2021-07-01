Blackouts and Heat Waves Pave Way for a “Red-Hot Revolutionary Summer”

Climate change common theme in condo collapse, deadly heatwave; US attacks on Syria, Iraq condemned; US heats up its New Cold War on China

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Sean Blackmon is joined by Dr. Jodi Dean, grassroots climate activist, Professor of Political Sciences at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and author of “Comrade: An Essay on Political Belonging,” to discuss the dangerous heatwave that’s on course to claim the lives of hundreds in the Pacific Northwest, the Miami condo collapse that left nearly a dozen dead and 150 residents unaccounted for, and why it seems capitalism is to blame for both situations.

In the second segment, Sean is joined by Don Debar, host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA, to discuss the recent deadly US military attacks on popular militias in Iraq and Syria, the crucial role of those organized self-defense committees in reversing Daesh* advances in both countries, and the why the future of US imperialism in the region and across the globe is looking more and more untenable.

In the third segment, Sean is joined by Carlos Martinez, writer, organizer and co-founder of No Cold War, to discuss his new article, “The left must resolutely oppose the US-led New Cold War on China,” how discussions framing the US government’s escalating aggressions against China as an “inter-imperialist conflict” play into the hands of the hawks in Washington, and the staggering leaps in living standards which explain the Chinese government’s enormous domestic popularity.

Later in the show, Sean is joined by Rachel Hu, co-host of the podcast ‘It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism’ on Breakthrough News, to discuss how the New York City mayoral race has descended into chaos on the heels of 100,000-plus vote “discrepancy” announced by the city Board of Elections, the lack of governmental preparedness revealed by the power blackouts currently afflicting the city, and why we may be in for a “rev-hot summer” throughout the US but especially in the South.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries.

