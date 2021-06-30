Biden Announces Miami Visit as Hope Fades for Trapped Condo Residents

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Sean Blackmon is joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance and Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign, to discuss the steps being taken across the globe to prevent the spread of the highly-contagious Covid-19 Delta variant, how US sanctions blocking the sale of vaccines to economically-besieged countries are facilitating the spread of the virus, and the lack of daylight between the Trump and Biden administration’s handling of the pandemic.

In the second segment, Sean is joined by Jane Hirschmann, an author, psychotherapist and longtime organizer for justice, a co-chair of Freedom2Boycott NYS Coalition and co-founder of Jews Say No!, to discuss her recent article, “Germany Gave My Family Reparations. Palestinians Deserve the Same From Israel,” ongoing Israeli demolitions of Palestinian homes and businesses in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, and the White House reception US President Joe Biden is expected to roll out for incoming Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

In the third segment, Sean is joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech for the People, for another edition of our new weekly segment “Tech For The People.” They discuss the Big Tech influence peddlers swarming lawmakers in DC amid the push to regulate the industry, the new device police departments across the country are using to crack iPhones, and a decision by the US Supreme Court limiting how the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act can be used when prosecuting whistleblowers.

Later in the show, Sean is joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, and co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp, to discuss US President Joe Biden’s announcement that he plans to visit the site of the deadly condo collapse in Miami which left 10 people dead and 150 residents still unaccounted for, the retaliatory attacks by popular militias in Iraq and Syria in the wake of the US military’s airstrikes on those countries, and a new opinion poll by Axios showing Americans are increasingly dissatisfied with capitalism and a growing number view socialism favorably.

