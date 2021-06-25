All Eyes on Minneapolis as Derek Chauvin Sentence Expected

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Sean Blackmon is joined by Stacey Hopkins, activist, Organizer, and political strategist, to discuss the failure of Democratic Party efforts to protect voting rights after the For the People Act failed to advance in the US Senate.

In the second segment, Sean is joined from Caracas, Venezuela by By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed to discuss the Bicentennial People’s Congress, the 19th summit of the heads of ALBA-TCP heads of state, and the future of regional integration and self-determination in Latin America.

In the third segment, Sean is joined by Nate Wallace, host of the Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss the likely NCAA decision to permit student-athletes to profit from the usage of their likeness, and the historic news that Las Vegas Raiders Defensive End Carl Nassib has officially come out as the NFL’s first openly gay player.

Later in the show, Sean is joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to discuss former officer Derek Chauvin being sentenced for the racist police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida signing a bill that compels students and professors o state their political beliefs, and how the world’s social movements are to respond to provocations of repression at home and imperialism abroad.

