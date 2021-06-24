US Actions Dispel Myth That Free Speech & Peaceful Protest Protected

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Sean Blackmon is joined by Ben Becker, Editor in Chief of Breakthrough News, to discuss the apparent victory by Eric Adams in the Democratic primary for New York City’s mayoral race and the socialist candidate looking to take him on in the general election.

In the second segment, Sean is joined by Sputnik News analyst Morgan Artyukhina to discuss the Department of Justice’s seizure of the websites of major Iranian news outlets such as Press TV, the bizarre legal rationale used to justify the censorship, and the implications for America’s much-vaunted free speech protections.

In the third segment, Sean is joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte, to discuss his recent article, “Is a New Revolutionary Period Taking Shape in Haiti,” as well as the widely-misunderstood causes of the violence now consuming numerous neighborhoods in Port-Au-Prince.

Later in the show, Sean is joined by Jihad Abdulmumit, National Chair of the National Jericho Movement to discuss the death of MOVE family member Consuewella Africa, the failure of the Democratic Party to pass legislation protecting the voting rights of the most vulnerable, and why the US government cracked down on last summer’s wave of protests whether they were peaceful or not.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com