Global South Looks East as US, European Double Standards Sharpen

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Sean Blackmon is joined by Omar Ocampo, researcher for the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies, to discuss their recent report “Silver Spoon Oligarchs: How America’s 50 Largest Inherited-Wealth Dynasties Accelerate Inequality,” ways the ultra-wealthy utilize philanthropy to “warehouse wealth,” and the myth of self-made billionaires.

In the second segment, Sean is joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, to discuss the recent presidential election in Iran, what the election of Iranian judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi means for the future of the nuclear deal and the country’s foreign policy, and what domestic priorities Iranians can expect from their new leader.

In the third segment, Sean is joined by Peter Bolton, a DC-based journalist, activist and scholar, and a regular contributor to The Canary and CounterPunch, to discuss his recent article, “Here’s what the corporate-owned media won’t tell you about the arrests in Nicaragua,” how the US government has been propping up the opposition figures recently arrested by Nicaraguan authorities, and why similar forces seem to at play in the push to keep leftist President-elect Pedro Castillo from taking office in Peru.

Later in the show, Sean is joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of the book “The Apocalypse of Settler Colonialism: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, and Capitalism in 17th Century North America and the Caribbean,” to discuss the ramifications of the successful bipartisan push to enshrine Juneteenth as a federal holiday, why organizers shouldn’t “let perfect be the enemy of good” in terms of how they analyze the development, and the complex history undergirding the deadly conflict in Ethiopia.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com