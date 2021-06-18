From Allies to Comrades — Moving Beyond Guilt & Grift, and to Solidarity

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Sean Blackmon is joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War and author of “Leaving World War II Behind,” to discuss his recent article, “Beware Atlantic Charters,” efforts by corporate media to perpetuate divisions between Russia and the US, and the worrying moves by both the Trump and administration to militarize outer space.

In the second segment, Sean is joined by Joe Catron, US Coordinator of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, to discuss the airstrikes by the Israeli military against the Gaza Strip in violation of the recent ceasefire with Hamas, the latest wave of Israeli mobs chanting “death to Arabs” through the streets of Jerusalem, and the controversial recent comments by Rep. Ilhan Omar comparing armed resistance in Gaza to the war crimes of the apartheid Israeli regime.

In the third segment, Sean is joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com, and author of “Asylumist: How to Seek Asylum in the United States and Keep Your Sanity,” to discuss the reversal of Trump-era restrictions blocking victims of gang violence and domestic violence from applying for asylum and the challenges continuing to face would-be asylees.

Later in the show, Sean is joined by Delonte Gholston, Pastor of Peace Fellowship Church in Washington, DC, to discuss the recently-unearthed Tupac Shakur poem “Lost Soulz,” how activists organizing against violence in racialized communities navigate contemporary culture and popular hip-hip, and the “serious ideological issues” surrounding the popular concept of allyship.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com