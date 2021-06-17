Putin-Biden Summit 'Constructive' Despite Corporate Media Sabotage

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Sean Blackmon and producer Wyatt Reed are joined by Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik, to discuss the much-anticipated summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, the areas in which the leaders could potentially work constructively going forward, and the impact of anti-Russian narratives in corporate media on efforts to shore up relations between the two nations.

In the second segment, Sean is joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University and author of the new book “The Sickness Is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save Us from Pandemics Or Itself,” to discuss the recent meeting of G7 nations, the economic ramifications of the rise in inflation in the US to its highest level in 13 years, and the ProPublica exposé showing how some of the wealthiest Americans get away with paying no income tax whatsoever.

In the third segment, Sean is joined by Fiona Edwards, member of the organizing committee of the No Cold War campaign, to discuss recent US-led efforts to isolate China on the global stage, as well as the growing international movement combating the push to escalate tensions within the increasingly-strained US-China relationship.

Later in the show, Sean and Wyatt are joined by Breakthrough News journalist Kei Pritsker to discuss the attempts by CNN and ABC reporters to dress down Russian President Vladimir Putin in his post-summit press conference, the current state of the global anti-imperialist struggle, and the recent attacks on the Gaza Strip by the Israeli military in violation of the recently-negotiated ceasefire with Hamas.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com