Biden, NATO Eye China 'Challenge' & Cuba Looks to Overcome US Blockade

NATO calls China “systemic challenge”; New Israeli PM no cause for Palestinian celebration; How Cuba wages war on Covid despite US sanctions

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by journalist and author Daniel Lazare to discuss the meeting of NATO nations taking place in Brussels, US President Joe Biden’s insistence that the US has a “sacred obligation” to go to war on behalf of Europe, Turkey and Canada, and the new NATO statement labeling China a "systemic challenge” to the military alliance.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist and Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada, to discuss the swearing-in of new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Bennett’s history of bragging about killing Arab people, and why the inclusion of an Arab party in the new coalition seems to have been driven mainly by political expediency.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva of the ANSWER Coalition to discuss her recent solidarity mission to Cuba, how the socialist island nation manufactured their own vaccines despite the US government’s ongoing deadly economic blockade, and the international campaign to help Cubans import the 20 million syringes needed to administer the doses.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kalonji Jama Changa, an author, filmmaker, community organizer, co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, co-founder of Black Power Media and founder of the FTP movement, to discuss how corporate media is using the national uptick in violent crime to drive a public push to “refund” the police, why Kamala Harris’ aides and allies reportedly see her troubling comments regarding the southern border as part of a pattern, and the upcoming Verzuz battle between pioneering female rappers Eve and Trina.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com