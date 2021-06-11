Florida Ban on Critical Race Theory Shows Right-Wing “Panic” — Journalist

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Don Debar, host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA, to discuss the meeting of G7 nations currently taking place in the UK, the group’s endorsement of a 15% global minimum corporate tax, and doubts among the European countries about the viability of US global leadership.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Perry, a writer for Council on Hemispheric Affairs, to discuss his recent article, “The US stake in Nicaragua and Honduras’s 2021 elections,” as well as the recent bipartisan push by the US to sanction the Nicaraguan government.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast for another edition of our weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss the Navy's refusal to let cornerback Cameron Kinley pursue an NFL career and the revelation that legendary University of Michigan coach Bo Schembechler overlooked the long-term sexual abuse of players—including his own son—by the team’s physician.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, bluesologist and decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People,” to discuss the successful push to ban Critical Race Theory in Florida, splits evident at the G7 among the ‘pan-European project,’ and the recent boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

