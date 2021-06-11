BDS Blockade & Muhammad Ali Showcase Importance of Int’l Solidarity

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sabina Wildman, National Organizing Director for United Students Against Sweatshops, to discuss the successful efforts to block an Israeli shipping freighter from docking at the port of Oakland, how the action by a broad coalition of pro-Peace and Palestinian solidarity groups came to fruition, and the significance of international solidarity in the struggle for Palestinian liberation.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Becker, host of The Socialist Program with Brian Becker, to discuss his first-hand experience with the anti-war activism of Muhammad Ali on a delegation to Iraq in 1990, why Ali wasn’t surprised by efforts by the corporate media to paint him as an unwitting dupe of pro-peace organizers, and the enduring significance of the legendary boxer on the fifth anniversary of his death.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leonida Odingo, Kenyan human rights activist, trainer, writer, social justice enthusiast, to discuss how corporate behemoths are monopolizing the seed market, and how advocates of agroecology are fighting back.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abdushshahid Luqman, Co-Founder of Luqman Nation Media, to discuss the latest efforts by corporate media to humanize the Bidens, the Israel lobby’s attacks on Ilhan Omar following the Representative’s denunciation of war crimes, and efforts by the ruling class to defang the radical legacy of Muhammad Ali.

